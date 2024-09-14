Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $604,516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,100,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,590 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

