NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of NLCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 24,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,465. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.
About NewLake Capital Partners
