New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

