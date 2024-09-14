Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Up 6.7%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 36,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 171,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

