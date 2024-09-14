Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NRO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.05.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
