Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 104,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,229. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
