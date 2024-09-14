Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of NLST stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.