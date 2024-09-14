Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 43,750 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

