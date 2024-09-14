Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Up 3.4%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Nel ASA Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
About Nel ASA
Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nel ASA
- About the Markup Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.