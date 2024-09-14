Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Up 3.4%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nel ASA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

