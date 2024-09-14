NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.23 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00007054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $143.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,277,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,469,291 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,187,087 with 1,129,301,208 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.22238959 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $195,614,339.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

