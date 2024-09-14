NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 824,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $39,433,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

