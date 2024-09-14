NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Insider Activity at NCR Voyix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 824,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $39,433,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NCR Voyix Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.63.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
