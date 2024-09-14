Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,514.62 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,514.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006950 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.49 or 0.38984536 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

