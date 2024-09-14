Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NTZ traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

