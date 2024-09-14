Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NPSNY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,219. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.