Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Naspers Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NPSNY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,219. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.
Naspers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.