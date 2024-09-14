Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 2,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Nano Magic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 37.09.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 121.38% and a negative return on equity of 438.98%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

Featured Stories

