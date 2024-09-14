Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Shares of NCTKY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Nabtesco has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.98.
Nabtesco Company Profile
