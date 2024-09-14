Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of NCTKY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Nabtesco has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.98.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

