MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MultiChoice Group Stock Performance
MCHOY stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. MultiChoice Group has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
MultiChoice Group Company Profile
