MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

MTR Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

MTR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

