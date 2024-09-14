MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 5.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 831,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,225,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
MSP Recovery Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.