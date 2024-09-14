MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 5.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 831,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,225,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 360,620 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

