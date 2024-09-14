Morguard Co. (MRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 27th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Morguard Price Performance
TSE MRC opened at C$118.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.48. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$100.05 and a 52 week high of C$122.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.
Morguard Company Profile
