Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $608.83.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $35,655,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 124.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

