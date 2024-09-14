Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $858.65 and a 200-day moving average of $770.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.