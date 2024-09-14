Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

