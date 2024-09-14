Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

