Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.