Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.34

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and traded as high as $31.28. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.61%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

