Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 77,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 45,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

