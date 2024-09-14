Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

