Michele A. Peppers Sells 6,476 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.1 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

