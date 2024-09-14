Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00.

RXRX opened at $6.57 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

