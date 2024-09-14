Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Methanex has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

