Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.08. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 34,878 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $710.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

