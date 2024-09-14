Meridian Management Co. Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 99,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies
In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.50.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
