Meridian Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.