Meridian Management Co. Has $2.86 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

