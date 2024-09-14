Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Insider Activity at Mercer International

In other news, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at $292,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,877.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,170. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

