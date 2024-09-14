Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,137,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

