Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.