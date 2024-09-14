Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,588 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $701,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIMS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

