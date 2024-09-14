Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

WMB stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

