Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.