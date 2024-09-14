Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $149.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

