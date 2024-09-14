Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

