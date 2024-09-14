Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,688 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 44.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.