Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,119 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

