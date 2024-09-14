Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.15.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $359.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.20 and a 200-day moving average of $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $361.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

