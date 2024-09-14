Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,082 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

NYSE APO opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

