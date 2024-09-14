Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,462 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $403.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average of $338.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

