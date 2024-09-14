Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,792.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,982.0% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,824.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 317,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 309,093 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,164.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

