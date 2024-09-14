Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,994,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $441.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

